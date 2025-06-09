Una (HP), Jun 9 (PTI) Fourteen cadets of the National cadet corps (NCC) fainted while running at an annual camp set up in Pekhuwala Navodaya Vidyalya in Una on Monday.

About 500 students from across schools and colleges participated in the camp.

The students started feeling dizzy, vomited and fell down on the ground, an official said.

They were taken to a local hospital, where their condition improved after some injections and administering of ORS (oral rehydration salt) solution.

Medical officer at the hospital, Sanjay Mankotia, said the cadets' had an episode of dehydration due to the heat and sweating.

Mankotia said one cadet is still under the supervision of doctors.

He also stressed that children in such camps should be encouraged to drink adequate water.

