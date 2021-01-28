Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) The Opposition strongly condemns the treatment given by the Centre to farmers agitating near Delhi for over two months and has decided against attending Presidents address to the joint sitting of Parliament, NCP MP Supriya Sule said on Thursday.

The Lok Sabha MP from Baramati in Pune district termed as unfortunate the Centres treatment to the agitators who have been seeking withdrawal of the governments new farm laws.

It is very unfortunate to see the way the central government has treated the farmers in last two months.

We all strongly condemn the treatment given to the farmers and hence, decided that all the opposition parties will not attend tomorrow's president's speech, Sule said in a video statement.

The Lok Sabha member hoped that the Centre will reach out to people, especially the farmers, to find peace and harmony.

A day before the start of the Budget Session of Parliament, 16 Opposition parties led by the Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena and the TMC on Thursday decided to boycott the President's address to express solidarity with the farmers protesting against the new farm laws.

A tractor rally taken out by the protesting farmers in Delhi on January 26 had turned violent.

