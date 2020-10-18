Noida (UP), Oct 18 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded one more fatality linked to COVID-19 on Sunday, pushing the district's death toll to 65, official data showed.

The district also recorded 110 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 15,913, even as the recovery rate came close to 92 per cent, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The number of active cases came down further to 1,229 from 1,384 on Saturday, the data showed.

On the brighter side, 264 more patients got discharged during the period, taking the total recoveries in the district to 14,619, sixth highest in the state, it showed.

The district's death toll reached 65 with a mortality rate of 0.40 per cent, according to the official statistics.

The recovery rate of patients rose further to 91.86 per cent from 90.83 per cent the previous day, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in UP came down to 32,896 from 34,420 on Saturday, 35,263 on Friday and 36,295 on Thursday while the overall recoveries reached 4,15,592 so far and the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 6,658, it showed. PTI KIS

