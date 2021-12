New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) does not maintain specific data with respect to attacks on journalists, the government has informed the Rajya Sabha, underlining that it had issued an advisory to state governments in 2017 to strictly enforce the law to ensure the safety and security of mediapersons.

Responding to a question, Minister of State for Rajya Sabha Nityanand Rai said 'police' and 'public order' are state subjects under the seventh schedule of the Constitution.

Also Read | Saudi Arabia GP 2021 Preview: Timings, Date, Live Streaming, Venue & Other Details You Need to Know About the Formula 1 Race at Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

The state governments are responsible for prevention, detection and investigation of crimes and for prosecuting the criminals through their law enforcement agencies, he said.

"The National Crime Records Bureau does not maintain specific data with respect to attacks on journalists," he said.

Also Read | Omicron Scare: Uttar Pradesh Govt Kickstarts 6-Day Focused Testing Drive to Stop COVID-19 Spread.

He said the ministry of home affairs has issued advisories to states and Union Territories from time to time to maintain law and order and ensure that any person who takes law into his/her own hand is punished promptly as per law.

"An advisory specifically on safety of journalists was issued to the states/UTs on October 20, 2017 requesting them to strictly enforce the law to ensure the safety and security of mediapersons," he said.

He said the central government attaches highest importance to the safety and security of all residents of the country including journalists.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)