India News | NCS Team Visits Ghaziabads Village, Epicentre of Recent Earthquake

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): A team of National Centre of Seismology (NCS) on Monday visited Agrola village of Loni area here, the epicentre of an earthquake that occurred a few days ago.

"Our village was declared as the epicentre of the earthquake that occurred a few days ago. There were three earthquakes in May but there was no damage due to that. NCS team have visited the village today and have set up equipment in the primary school of the village now," Rajkumar, husband of Agrola village head told ANI.

Earlier on May 10, an earthquake measured 3.5 on the Richter scale, having epicentre in Ghaziabad had hit the National Capital Territory.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country. (ANI)

