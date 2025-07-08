New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Tuesday submitted its Annual Report for 2023-?24 to President Droupadi Murmu, highlighting ongoing challenges faced by people from the community and making key recommendations to strengthen the mechanisms that guarantee their constitutional rights.

Led by NCSC Chairperson Kishor Makwana, the delegation included Commission members Love Kush Kumar and Vaddepalli Ramchander, as well as Secretary Gudey Srinivas.

The report, submitted in accordance with Article 338 of the Constitution, presents a detailed review of the implementation of constitutional safeguards and welfare schemes for Scheduled Castes by both the Union and state governments, according to an official statement.

The annual document covers a wide range of issues, including atrocities and crimes committed against SCs, and assesses the functioning of various schemes through field visits, reviews, and consultations with government authorities.

The Commission said it underlined the need for more effective enforcement of protective laws, improved delivery of welfare benefits, and targeted socio-economic development efforts.

"The recommendations aim to ensure justice and empowerment for SC communities while strengthening the mechanisms that guarantee their constitutional rights," the Commission said in the statement.

