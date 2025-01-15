New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognizance of a tragic incident in Pune, where a woman employed at a BPO was brutally murdered by her colleague over a financial dispute. In response, Vijaya Rahatkar, Chairperson of NCW, formed a Fact-Finding Committee to investigate the matter and propose preventive measures, said a press release.

The committee, consisting of Meenakshi Negi, Dr B.K. Sinha, and R. Sreelekha, arrived in Pune on Tuesday, to begin the investigation and gather key facts surrounding the incident: The committee met with the Commissioner of Police, Pune, and other senior police officials. The police apprised the committee that the accused was apprehended at the scene of the crime, the release said.

The committee interacted with the sister and father of the victim, offering assurances of all possible assistance from the National Commission for Women as well as support from the district administration and law enforcement agencies. The committee also met with the Municipal Commissioner of Pune and the District Collector of Pune to discuss the provision of financial aid to the victim's family and to ensure the safety of her family members, the release mentioned.

The committee emphasized the importance of sensitive media coverage of such incidents, urging that the safety and dignity of the victim's family be safeguarded in the reporting process. The committee visited the location of the incident and held a detailed meeting with the management of the company. Following this, thecommittee also engaged with the employees to understand the internal processes and to discuss safety measures, added the release.

The Fact-Finding Committee will continue its investigation tomorrow, and the final findings and recommendations will be shared in due course. The National Commission for Women remains committed to addressing the concerns surrounding women's safety and ensuring justice for the victim's family, the release said. (ANI)

