Virat Kohli promised to give one of his cricket bats to Wanindu Hasaranga in an interaction between the two after the RR vs RCB IPL 2025 match in Jaipur on April 13. The RCB star nailed yet another chase as he struck an unbeaten 62 on the back of Phil Salt's quickfire 65 as Rajat Patidar and his men won their fourth match in IPL 2025, all of which interestingly have come away from home. Virat Kohli and Wanindu Hasaranga met each other after the match and the Sri Lankan all-rounder took his bat and was seen shadow-practising with it. Virat Kohli asked if he preferred a heavy or a light bat and after the Sri Lankan said 'light,' the RCB star responded, "So I'll give you one. I think I have. Bangalore I'll give you." RCB will host Rajasthan Royals in the reverse fixture in Bengaluru on April 24. Virat Kohli Asks Sanju Samson to Check His Heartbeat During RR vs RCB IPL 2025 in Jaipur, Video Goes Viral.

Virat Kohli Promises to Give a Bat to Wanindu Hasaranga

