GTA 6 delay rumours have been circulating on the internet among the fans who said that the game may not launch around Fall 2025 due to other titles coming out the same time. Although, the game release is set for Fall 2025, some fans still expected it to be delayed. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said the company would start marketing the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 game around its launch time. Therefore, Rockstar Games may not launch the GTA 6 trailer two anytime soon. Grand Theft Auto 6 will be launched this year for Xbox and PlayStation; however, the PC version may come in 2026. Strauss Zelnick said the company wanted to maintain the hype before the launch. PlayStation Price Hike: Sony Increases PS5 Prices in Europe, UK, Australia and New Zealand Amid Global Economic Challenges, Effective From Today, April 14, 2025.

GTA 6 Won't Be Delayed, Will Let Users Play in Six or Seven Months

For now, it looks like GTA 6 won’t be delayed. This means that in just 6–7 months, we’ll finally be able to play. How ready are you? 🌴🤩 pic.twitter.com/8h6GbuKvvJ — GTA 6 Unlimited (@GTA_Unlimited) April 13, 2025

