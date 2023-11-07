New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): The National Commission for Women chairperson, Rekha Sharma has sought an immediate apology from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his remark in the state assembly on the role of women in population growth.

The Chief Minister made derogatory remarks while talking of population control with his remarks drawing condemnation from opposition leaders.

NCW chairperson said "I demand an immediate and unequivocal apology from the Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar. His crass remarks in the Vidhan Sabha are an affront to the dignity and respect that every woman deserves. Such derogatory and cheap language used during his speech is a dark stain on our society. If a leader can make such comments so openly in a democracy, one can only imagine the horror the state must be enduring under his leadership."

"We stand firm against such behaviour and call for accountability," she added.

Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal said "Strongly condemn the disgraceful language used by Bihar CM Shri Nitish Kumar while addressing the assembly. He must immediately apologise!"

Nitish Kumar was speaking during the winter session of the Bihar Assembly. The Chief Minister made the remarks while underlining the need for girls' education to check population growth.

In a video, the Bihar Chief Minister is heard saying that the fertility rate, earlier at 4.3 per cent, has now dropped to 2.9 per cent per a report last year.

The Bihar BJP targeted Bihar CM on his remark and said "There hasn't been a leader more vulgar than Nitish Kumar in Indian politics. It appears that Nitish babu's is bitten by 'adult, B-grade films' bug. There should be a ban on his double-meaning remarks. It seems he has been influenced by the company he keeps."

His bizarre remarks on population control in the state also drew flak from women legislators. BJP MLA Nikki Hembrom said the CM is insensitive.

"Whatever he was saying he could have said it with dignity. He is insensitive and he does not respect women," Nikki said.

Defending Nitish Kumar, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said that it was wrong to misinterpret the Chief Minister's remarks as he was talking about sex education.

"Let me tell you one thing. It is wrong if someone misinterprets it. The remarks of the CM were regarding sex education. People are hesitant whenever the topic of sex education is discussed. This is now taught in schools. Science and biology are taught in schools. Children learn it. He said what should be done practically to stop the increase in population. This should not be taken in a wrong manner. It should be taken as a sex education," Yadav said. (ANI)

