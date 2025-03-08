New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): On the occasion of International Women's Day, Chairperson of National Commission for Women (NCW) Vijaya Rahatkar felicitated former Mrs India and content creator Mehak Suri for her work and for inspiring several women.

Mehak Suri was honoured by the NCW during the National Consultation on Content Creation and Social Responsibility at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday.

The National Commission for Women was established as a statutory body in January 1992 under the National Commission for Women Act, 1990, to review the Constitutional and legal safeguards for women, recommend remedial legislative measures, facilitate the redressal of grievances, and advise the Government on all policy matters affecting women.

Nearly two decades ago, the Committee on the Status of Women in India (CSWI) recommended setting up a National Commission for Women to fulfil surveillance functions, facilitate the redressal of grievances, and accelerate women's socio-economic development.

Meanwhile, in the national capital, after the Delhi government approved the 'Mahila Samridhi Yojana' to provide Rs 2500 to women on the occasion of International Women's Day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the committee has been formed and registrations for the scheme will begin soon.

"Today is Women's Day. We had our cabinet meeting today, and our cabinet has approved the scheme - the promise that we made during the Delhi elections to provide Rs 2500 to the women. We made a provision of Rs 5100 crores in the Delhi budget for the implementation of the scheme. We have formed the committee, which will be led by me and the registration for the scheme will begin soon - a portal will be launched soon," Gupta told reporters.

Earlier today, Union Minister and BJP president JP Nadda launched the Mahila Samridhi Yojana, a direct cash transfer scheme for Delhi's women. (ANI)

