New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Member of the National Commission for Women (NCW), Priyank Kanoongo, on Friday flagged what he described as "dangerous development" in Assam, alleging that certain Miya Muslim clerics had organised gatherings to pray for the death of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In a post on X, Kanoonga said that the Chief Minister belongs to the indigenous community of the state and claimed that such acts reflect deep-rooted hatred and attempts to incite racial and social violence.

"The incident of Miya Muslim mullahs and maulanas in Assam organising gatherings to pray for the death of the Chief Minister @himantabiswa, who belongs to the indigenous community of the state, is a very dangerous development. Harbouring hatred and spreading racial violence on the basis of colour, identity, facial features, language, religion, social traditions, customs, etc., is a crime," said Kanoonga.

Highlighting what he termed systemic discrimination, Kanoongo further alleged that indigenous Hindu communities in Northeast India face prejudice due to cultural practices such as pig rearing. He claimed, "Another example of the problem is that even because of the tradition of pig rearing in Hindu families of Northeast India, the Hindu indigenous people there have to face such discrimination from the Miya people."

Earlier, the National Human Rights Commission, on February 5, took cognisance of growing concerns around gyms and fitness centres across India. Acting on multiple complaints, the NHRC issued notices to all State governments, the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, and concerned sports authorities over allegations of sexual exploitation and health risks in unregulated fitness spaces.

Kanoongo has cited "numerous cases of sexual exploitation of women, adolescent girls and minors by trainers" in gyms across the country. He has also flagged health risks arising from substandard food supplements and uncontrolled physical activities, warning that these practices pose a direct threat to human life.

The NHRC has sought detailed inputs on existing rules governing gyms and fitness centres, stating that the objective is to strengthen regulatory mechanisms and curb unethical practices. (ANI)

