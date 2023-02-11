Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 11 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday attended the passing out parade of the 74th batch of Indian Police Service probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

Speaking at the event here, Shah said that after eight years, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government has been substantially successful in controlling terror incidents nationwide including Jammu and Kashmir, insurgency in the North-East and Left-wing extremism.

He further added that under the leadership of the central counter-terrorism agency of the Government of India, criminals involved in Narcotics and terrorism had been brought under control.

"National Investigation Agency is expanding across the country now and its expansion along with Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has helped control criminals involved in Narcotics and terrorism. Crimes related to terrorism, narcotics and economic offences are now being monitored on the National database," Shah said.

The Union Home Minister said India presented a successful example for the world to see by banning the Popular Front of India.

Shah said police forces across India carried out a successful operation in a single day against an organisation like the Popular Front of India under the leadership of the Indian government agencies and succeeded.

Notably, the PFI and its affiliates were declared 'unlawful associations' in September 2022 for a period of five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967. The ban came after hundreds of PFI leaders and cadre were arrested in nationwide raids.

"During the past seven decades in internal security, we have seen several ups and downs and challenging times. During those challenging times, more than 36,000 police personnel sacrificed their lives," Shah added.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the coastal region of Karnataka today to participate in the golden jubilee celebrations of the Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Co-operative Limited (Campco) in Puttur town in Dakshina Kannada district.

He is also scheduled to inaugurate the Bharat Mata Mandir built by Dharmashree Pratisthan at Hanumagiri, which is the second temple in south India for Bharat Mata after the one in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

Shah will garland the statue of Bharat Mata and later pay floral tributes at the Amar Jawan Jyoti in Puttur.

He will also visit the Hanumagiri temple at Ishwaramangala and offer worship. (ANI)

