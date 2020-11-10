Patna (Bihar) [India], November 10 (ANI): The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) appeared headed for a majority in Bihar elections as it continued its lead over Mahagathbandhan as election results poured in on Tuesday evening.

According to trends from the Election Commission, the ruling NDA is leading on 122 seats and Mahagathbandhan on 113 seats in the 243 member assembly.

While BJP leaders said that the NDA was coming back to power in the state due to "good governance" in Bihar, a delegation of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress went to meet officials in state electoral office in Patna late on Tuesday evening alleging "tempering" in counting on several seats.

"There are over dozens of seats where tampering has been done. They are trying to change the people's mandate, even after all such ill-intended attempts we'll form the government," RJD leader Manoj Jha told reporters after meeting Election Commission officials.

"Election Commission (EC) has assured us that they will try to address all our grievances. We trust the EC but not district administration," he added.

BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal thanked people for their support to the ruling alliance.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked for poor in the last 6 years. Due to the good governance in Bihar, the leadership of NDA is coming back in majority again and for this I am thankful to the public," he said.

The trends showed narrow leads and margins in several constituencies.

Among the constituents of NDA, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 48 seats and is leading on 24, Janata Dal-United JD(U) has won 30 seats and is leading on 12, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) has won four seats while Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) has won three seats and is leading on one seat.

Among the constituents of Mahagathbandhan, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has won 56 seats and is leading on 21, Congress has won 13 seats and is leading on six, CPI has won one seat and is leading on two, CPI-M has won two seats and CPI(M-L) has won nine seats and is leading on three.

Among other parties, AIMIM has won four seats and is leading on one and BSP has won one seat. One Independent candidate has also won.

With his party poised to win five seats, AIMIM leader Asaduddin said "it is great moment for us as people of Bihar have honoured us with so many votes".

"Our leaders and workers have put a lot of effort into strengthening our party in Bihar. We will try our best to fulfil the promises," he said.

The results have been delayed as the number of polling stations were increased from 72,723 earlier to 1,06,515, an increase of 46.5 per cent over the previous election, to ensure adherence to social distancing measures in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The polls were held in three phases. (ANI)

