Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde on Tuesday said that an eight-member NDA delegation will leave for Karur in Tamil Nadu today to investigate the circumstances surrounding the recent stampede during a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally, which claimed over 40 lives.

The delegation will stay in Karur until October 2 and submit a detailed report based on its findings to the government, he added. The delegation will also meet with families affected by the tragedy.

Also Read | South India Weather Forecast: Meteorological Department Predicts Rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Other States Till October 5.

An eight-member NDA-BJP delegation of leaders will visit Karur to investigate the circumstances that led to the stampede and submit a report.

Speaking to ANI, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, a member of the delegation, said, "More than 40 people died in the incident that occurred in Karur. So, an NDA delegation will head there and they will be there all day to find out how and why this happened. A report will be presented to the Govt..."

Also Read | Vijay Kumar Malhotra Dies: Veteran Political Leader Passes Away at 93, Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva Offers Condolences.

The delegation was constituted by BJP chief JP Nadda and includes BJP MPs Anurag Thakur, Tejasvi Surya, Braj Lal, Aprajita Sarangi, Rekha Sharma, Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde, and Putta Mahesh Kumar from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). BJP MP Hema Malini is the convenor of the committee.

The loss of lives in the tragic stampede on Saturday has gone up to 41 and includes 18 women and 10 children.

An official release stated that the delegation will meet affected families and prepare a comprehensive report after assessing the situation on the ground.

Nadda expressed his heartfelt condolences to the kin of people who lost their lives in the stampede. He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Earlier, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with Union Minister L Murugan and Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran, met the families of the victims and assured all possible assistance.

The Union Minister also visited the Government Medical College Hospital in Karur.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said that political parties and public organisations should frame rules on how public events must be organised responsibly in the future, in the wake of the Karur stampede, which he described as "a tragedy that should never happen again".

"What happened in Karur is a great tragedy; a cruel tragedy! A tragedy that has never happened before; a tragedy that should never happen again. The scenes I witnessed when I personally visited the hospital are still fresh in my mind. I continue to remain in deep grief and sorrow," Stalin said in a video message posted on his X handle.

He said that the moment he received the news, he rushed the district administration into action and issued all necessary orders. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)