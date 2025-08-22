New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): National Democratic Alliance Vice Presidential nominee CP Radhakrishnan was felicitated at Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's residence.

Various Union Ministers and BJP MPs, including Anurag Thakur, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Kangana Ranaut, Rekha Sharma, Kiran Chaudhary, and Kamaljeet Sehrawat, felicitated the NDA's VP candidate for the upcoming elections.

Earlier, CP Radhakrishnan arrived at the residence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday to meet with other leaders of the alliance.

Senior BJP and NDA leaders were present at Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's residence to meet NDA VP candidate CP Radhakrishnan.

BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat praised CP Radhakrishnan stating that he has had a long career and is dedicated to the country.

"As a Lok Sabha MP, a Governor, and as a grassroots leader, our Vice President has had a long career. He has worked at the grassroots and dedicated his life to the party and the country...," Kamaljeet Sehrawat told ANI.

Earlier on August 20, the NDA leaders held a meeting at the residence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi with CP Radhakrishnan.

NDA's candidate CP Radhakrishnan filed his nomination papers for the Vice-Presidential elections in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, JP Nadda, Kiren Rijiju and Arjun Ram Meghwal were also present at the occasion. Radhakrishnan filed his nomination in the presence of about 20 proposers and 20 supporters.

CP Radhakrishnan was named as NDA's candidate for the Vice Presidential elections on August 17 following the BJP parliamentary board meeting.

The Election Commission had earlier announced that polling for the Vice Presidential election would take place on September 9, with counting of votes scheduled for the same day.

The last date for filing nominations was August 21, while candidates can withdraw their nominations until August 25.

The Vice Presidential post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 21, citing health reasons. (ANI)

