New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has planned to bring a policy of licence for pet shops, whereby owners of these establishments will have to possess this document to run them.

A proposal on this is expected to be tabled during the meeting of the Standing Committee of the north corporation on Wednesday.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Exynos Model Spotted on Geekbench; Specs Leaked Ahead of Launch.

Besides, a proposal on handover of six hospitals and a medical college under the NDMC to the Centre will also be on the agenda during the proceedings, a senior official said.

These hospitals are -- Hindu Rao Hospital and medical college, Rajen Babu TB Hospital, Maharashi Valmiki Infections Disease Hospital, Mrs Girdhari Lal Maternity Hospital, Kasturba Hospital and Ram Balak Child Hospital.

Also Read | Infinix Hot 11, Hot 11S Key Specs Revealed Via Google Play Console Listing; Likely To Be Launched Soon.

The proposal has come from the executive wing of the civic body, and in the wake of recent strong observations by the Delhi High Court in connection with several employees appealing to the NDMC to release their due salaries.

The cash-strapped NDMC has been reeling under a financial crisis for the last several years.

"Among other items on the agenda tomorrow will be a policy on licence for running pet shops. At present, no licence is required. But as per the proposal, every per shop owner will have to own a licence first and display it prominently in their shops," a senior official said.

Also, a certificate of valid registration from the Delhi Animal Welfare Board shall be a prerequisite for grant if new per shop licence, and subsequent annual renewal, as per the proposal.

In another development, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation on Tuesday said the last date for applying for new UPIC number, with eligibility for 15 per cent rebate on lumpsum payment of property tax has been extended till September from August 31.PTI KND

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)