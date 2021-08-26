New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh on Wednesday said health camps will be organised in all 104 wards of the civic body from August 26 as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations.

The Government of India is marking 75th year of India's Independence with grand celebrations that will culminate on August 15 next year.

"As part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', health camps will be organised in all 104 wards of the NDMC, starting August 26," the mayor said.

The first camp will be organised at a municipal school in Roop Nagar that falls in the ward of Jogi Ram Jain, the chairman of the standing committee of the NDMC, he said.

Besides common ailments, experts will also provide consultation and treatment to people on gyanecological diseases, eye, teeth and hair-related issues, the civic body said in a statement.

