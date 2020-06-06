India News | NDRF Personnel Involved in Cyclone Rescue Operation Tests Positive for COVID-19

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], June 6 (ANI): A National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) personnel, who was a part of a team involved in cyclone Amphan restoration duty in West Bengal, has tested positive for COVID-19.

"An NDRF personnel tested positive for COVID-19 positive on June 4 in West Bengal. The person was a part of the team which went to the state for restoration," said NDRF official.

All the team members have been kept under institutional quarnatine at Mundali Battalion in Cuttack, Odisha.

On Friday, it was announced that all members of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and the NDRF who had been on Cyclone Amphan restoration duty in West Bengal have been sent to quarantine, on their return to State as per COVID-19 protocol.

All of them have been put under 14 days institutional quarantine on their return, as per Government protocol and during the process, they will also undergo required medical tests for COVID-19. (ANI)

