Jaipur, Feb 23 (PTI) Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealed to the people on Tuesday to follow all protocols related to coronavirus as cases surge in some states and new strains were detected, saying the pandemic was under control in the Rajasthan, but caution was needed.

India has recorded a steady rise in the COVID-19 active cases over the past few days, sparking fears of a second wave and prompting the Centre to direct them to refocus on strict surveillance, containment and RT-PCR-testing.

"Corona cases are rapidly increasing in Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh," Gehlot tweeted. "Cases of new strains from South Africa and Brazil have also been found in the country apart from the UK strain of corona."

Gehlot pointed out that cases of the pathogen had started increasing in the country at the same time last year, underlining the need for the people to follow all the safety protocols.

"The corona pandemic is under control in Rajasthan so far, but there is a need to stay very careful," he said.

The chief minister asked people to get tested and isolated if there were any symptoms, saying a bit of carelessness could cause trouble for everyone.

The virus has so far claimed 2,785 lives in the state and 3,20 lakh people have have 3,19,626 tested positive till Monday. The number of active cases is 1,206.

India's tally of COVID-19 cases surged to 1,10,16,434 with 10,584 new infections, while the toll increased to 1,56,463 with 78 new fatalities, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. PTI

