By Shalini Bhardwaj And Sahil Pandey

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET) 2022 was conducted smoothly on Saturday in 849 centres across 267 cities in the country.

"NEET-PG 2022 concluded smoothly at all centres. A total of 2,06,301 candidates were scheduled to appear and 1,82,318 appeared," an official source told ANI.

A total of 1,77,415 candidates registered and around 93 per cent appeared last year in NEET-PG 2021.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has successfully conducted the NEET-PG 2022. The exam was held from 9 am to 12:30 pm as a computer-based test (CBT) mode.

More than 1,800 independent faculty appointed by NBEMS appraised the conduct of examination at the test centre, sources added.

As per the sources, "Around 18,000 invigilators of TCS attended the examination. Central observers of NBEMS also visited the centres in real time to oversee the conduct of the examination."

However, there were challenges to the testing centre in Silchar due to heavy rains for which the centre with local administration and appraisers arranged a temporary bridge overnight and a bus for candidates to reach the centre.

A command centre was set up at the NBEMS office where NBEMS and TCS technical teams coordinated the entire examination.

"We all from NBEMS are indebted to your support in the successful completion of this mammoth exercise," top health ministry sources remarked. (ANI)

