Bahraich (UP), Mar 25 (PTI) A joint team of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a man and a woman hailing from Nepal and seized 3.75 kilograms of charas worth around Rs 1.5 crore from their possession, an official said on Saturday.

Commandant, 42nd Corps, SSB, Tapan Kumar Das, who is posted on the Nepal border, said during a joint checking operation on the border on Friday, charas weighing 3.75 kg was seized from the possession of Asha Roka and Durga Prasad, both residents of Nepal. They were travelling in a bus headed to Delhi.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Minor Girl Dies After Rape Due to Severe Bleeding in Ramnagar District, Accused Arrested.

The contraband was being smuggled from Nepal to Delhi, Das added.

Police said the price of the seized contraband in the international market is estimated to be around Rs 1.5 crore.

Also Read | Fraud in Gujarat: Fraudsters Dupe Gandhinagar Couple of Rs 33 Lakh on Pretext of Providing Canadian Work Permit Visa.

According to police, a case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The accused were produced in a court that sent them to jail.

Two mobile phones and cash have also been seized from the possession of the accused, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)