Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], December 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday participated in the 24th Bund Development Industrial, Tourism, Farmers and Cultural Fair at Semaldala, Pipalkoti.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that such fairs provide a platform for local products and offer a vibrant glimpse of folk culture. He stated that all mementoes and gifts presented by the state government are now being prepared by women from local self-help groups, thereby strengthening rural livelihoods, a release said.

Under the Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar programme, he called for resolving public issues at the Nyaya Panchayat level. He urged citizens to actively participate in the initiative. He expressed gratitude to local residents, traders, farmers, and all those associated with the fair. He reiterated the state government's commitment to advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's One District One Festival, Vocal for Local, and Made in India campaigns, the release said.

The Chief Minister said that new avenues for development and employment are being created in the state. Works are underway under the master plan at the Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines, and projects such as ropeways and railway connectivity will give a fresh boost to tourism and the economy. He added that initiatives such as One District One Product, the House of Himalayas brand, the State Millet Mission, and the homestay scheme are promoting local products and tourism. At present, more than 800 homestays are operational, and Uttarakhand is rapidly emerging as a wedding destination.

He said the government, guided by the principle of Antyodaya, is ensuring that the benefits of welfare schemes reach the last person, and remains fully committed to protecting the heritage and culture of Devbhoomi.

The Chief Minister stated that more than 10,000 acres of land have been freed from encroachment and that a strict land law has been implemented in the state. He said the government is continuously working to make Uttarakhand a centre of knowledge, education, culture, and development.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister announced the expansion of the Semaldala sports ground, development of drinking water and other basic facilities along the Nanda Devi Raj Jat Yatra route, renaming the Gwaldam-Tapovan Lord Curzon Road as the Nanda-Sunanda Marg, beautification of the Rajrajeshwari Temple at Kurud, and construction of a pilgrims' rest house at Anusuya Devi Temple, Mandal. (ANI)

