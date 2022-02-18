New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): West district police station arrested two persons for allegedly stabbing an 18-year old boy at Khyala on Thursday.

As per the police, the accused was identified as Anshu, 19, son of Sanjay, and Bunty, 18, son of Rinku.

The police also stated that the victim, Sandeep Suri, resident of Vishnu Garden, used to visit Raghubir Nagar frequently on bike to meet his friend Gaurav. Later, some local boys developed enmity and jealousy against him. And hence, a quarrel broke up which led to the stabbing of the victim.

Police also informed that a team has been dispatched to apprehend the remaining accused. (ANI)

