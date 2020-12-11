Nagpur, Dec 11 (PTI) Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said the three new laws introduced by the Centre were good for farmers but confusion was being spread about them.

Speaking to a news channel, the Nagpur Lok Sabha MP said farmers would not protest if they studied the new agri- marketing laws and understood them.

"The laws are in the interest of farmers. However, confusion is being spread among farmers with political intentions. I want to appeal to political parties and their leaders to discuss what farmers are gaining and what they will lose," Gadkari said.

"I have been working for farmers for the last 20-25 years. I know the situation. These laws have been made on the basis of ground realities," the minister said, adding that the Centre was "open-minded" about discussions and suggestions on the new laws.

The three laws at the centre of the protests are the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Some farmer unions and opposition parties have claimed that these reforms are aimed at helping the corporate sector in capturing the agriculture market at the cost of farmers' interests.

The BJP has, however, asserted that these laws will give farmers more choice to sell their produce and rid them of middlemen.

