Chandigarh, Apr 27 (PTI) The new special investigation team (SIT) would take the 2015 Kotkapura police firing case to its logical conclusion, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Tuesday.

The state cabinet on Monday had decided to set up the new SIT to probe the alleged firing by police on people protesting against desecration of a religious text in Kotkapura in 2015.

The decision was taken in compliance with a judgment of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

"A new SIT has been approved which will take the case to its logical conclusion," an official statement quoted Singh as having told a private TV news channel in an interview.

However, he said that the high court has gone beyond its “brief” and it is “not a judicial but a political judgement”.

The cabinet on Monday had also decided to file an appeal in the Supreme Court with regard to the observations and conclusions of the high court which were beyond its “remit and even at times beyond the law".

The high court on April 9 had quashed a report by the Punjab Police SIT into the Kotkapura police firing. The HC had also directed the state government to set up a new SIT to investigate the case without IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who took voluntary retirement after the court order.

In his 89-page judgement made available on last Friday, Justice Rajbir Sehrawat had ruled that the investigation into the 2015 Kotkapura police firing incident conducted by IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh was not free from "blemish" and his "personal malice and mala fide functioning by totally usurping the powers of SIT was demonstrated on record".

On the issue of delay in justice in the case, the chief minister said that the recent HC judgement had nothing to do with the case involving desecration of a religious text and was related to the firing in Kotkapura.

The sacrilege cases are going on and already a number of arrests have been made, he said.

He further said that it was the previous Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) government which had handed over the cases to the CBI and the present Congress-led government had to approach the Supreme Court to get back the case files.

Meanwhile, CM Singh on Tuesday met several party MLAs at his farm house in Siswan in Mohali.

During the meeting, party legislators are learnt to have asked the chief minister to bring the culprits of the 2015 sacrilege incidents and subsequent police firing to justice expeditiously.

In the meeting, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta were also present, said a party MLA after the meeting.

