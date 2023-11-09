Kolkata, Nov 9 (PTI) Newly appointed officiating vice-chancellor of Visva-Bharati Prof Sanjoy Kumar Mallik on Thursday said he will talk to Union higher education ministry about his rights and limits before taking any key decision.

Mallik, who was the principal of Kala Bhavan, the visual arts department of Visva-Bharati, told reporters that though the appointment letter of the Union ministry did not specify his responsibilities, one of his primary tasks would be to facilitate the process of appointing a permanent VC.

Also Read | Malayalam Comedian Kalabhavan Haneef Passes Away at 60, Leaving Behind a Legacy of Laughter and Over 150 Films.

"For me, the news of being considered for the post is totally unexpected as I am a teacher. I am yet to know what I will be my role from the administrative point of view," he said on the first day after taking over.

Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty, whose five-year tenure in the central university was riddled with controversies including the land row with economist Amartya Sen and the UNESCO plaque issue, retired on Wednesday.

Also Read | Nanhe Faristey Mission: RPF Reunited 601 Children With Their Families in October This Year; Working Tirelessly to Curb Human Trafficking, Says Railways Ministry.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)