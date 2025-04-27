India News | NF Railway Boosts Passenger Safety with CCTV Surveillance at Level Crossing Gates

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 27 (ANI): In a significant step toward enhancing passenger safety and ensuring seamless train operations, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has undertaken an initiative to strengthen surveillance at Level Crossing (LC) gates through the installation of high-resolution CCTV cameras.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, said that to eliminate risks associated with train movement at level crossings, CCTV cameras have been installed at 28 LC gates across key divisions.

"These include 4 in Alipurduar Division, 17 in Lumding Division and 7 in Tinsukia Division. These are enabling railway staff to proactively manage gate operations and prevent potential hazards, such as unauthorised access or obstruction by vehicles. This initiative is part of NFR's broader strategy to reduce human error, minimise incidents at crossings and ensure secure, uninterrupted train movements. The CCTV coverage at major intersections enhances vigilance, speeds up emergency responses and supports data-driven safety management. Additionally, 9 Internet Protocol-based CCTV cameras have been installed at Railway Protection Force (RPF) posts across Katihar, Alipurduar, Lumding and Tinsukia divisions," he said.

The CPRO further said that, moreover, 6 cameras have been installed at IBS (Intermediate Block Signalling) huts in the Hasimara - Kalchini section of Alipurduar Division to strengthen surveillance at remote signalling locations.

"As part of its infrastructure modernisation efforts, NFR has implemented an interlocking system at important LC gates across its divisions, ensuring that the gates are fully synchronised with train movements. This system allows barriers to operate in direct coordination with approaching trains, guaranteeing smooth and safe crossings. By integrating this technology, NFR optimises operational safety and provides enhanced protection for both passengers and track users," he said.

Sharma also said that, in addition, 29 Sliding Boom Barriers have been introduced at LC gates across Katihar, Alipurduar, Lumding and Tinsukia, providing additional layer of safety.

"Further, Rubberised Surfacing is being introduced at 15 LC gates in the Lumding Division to further enhance infrastructure and ensure safer crossings. This upgrade will reduce the risk of vehicle skidding and ensure safer, more efficient crossings for road users, improving the overall road track interface. The Northeast Frontier Railway remains deeply committed to safeguarding lives and upholding the highest standards of operational safety. These initiatives reflect NFR's dedicated efforts to modernise infrastructure, enhance security and provide a secure, seamless and comfortable travel experience for all passengers," the CPRO said. (ANI)

