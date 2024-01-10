New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) The Foundation for Advancing Science and Technology, a science promotion NGO, has announced three full and two partial fellowships to write popular science books.

Ganesh Bagler, associate professor of IIIT Delhi, Sarthak Parikh, assistant professor of IIT Delhi, Kush Dhebar of the Archaeology Department, Haryana and Upasana Sarraju of an animal welfare NGO have been granted India Science Book Fellowship, a FAST-India statement said.

Bagler has been granted a fellowship to write a book 'Making Food Computable: The Data-driven Science of Food', while Parikh and Dhebar will pen a book 'Do and Die: A Game of Quantum Cricket', that explains quantum computing through cricket.

Sarraju, who is the communications lead at Fish Welfare Initiative will write on 'Nuances in Nonsense: Quirky Science Chronicles from India and the World'.

The recipients of the full fellowship will get a financial grant of Rs 10 lakh each, while the partial fellowship amount will be decided separately.

The partial fellowships have been awarded to Laxmi Murthy of the Hri Institute of South Asian Research and Exchange to write on 'When Feminists Met Science: A Chronicle of the Women's Health Movement in India', and freelance science writer Avinandan Mukherjee will write on 'Vadodara – Stone Tools: A Brief History.'

The call for fellowship attracted 780 registrations with more than 350 abstracts submitted by applicants from IITs, IISc, Ashoka University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research.

The applicants comprised scientists, journalists, science communicators, health professionals, and PhD students.

In addition to the grant, the recipients will also receive support in publishing the manuscript from a publishing house and the opportunity to participate in book launch events as part of promotions.

"Stephen Hawking's books got scientists and science into the public imagination big time. We need to do the same for Indian science and scientists," Varun Aggarwal, co-founder of FAST-India, said in a statement here.

