Kolkata, Nov 29 (PTI) Amid escalating violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, a prominent NGO working with Bangladeshi refugees on Friday requested the Indian government to exert pressure on its neighbouring country to ensure the safety and security of religious minorities.

The appeal follows numerous reports of attacks against the Hindu community, with allegations that their rights are being systematically undermined by the current administration in Bangladesh.

Also Read | Delhi Bus Marshal Row: Will Campaign for BJP's LoP Vijender Gupta if He Helps Bus Marshals Get Back Job, Says CM Atishi.

Bimal Majumdar, president of Bangladesh Udbastu Unnayan Sangsad (BUUS), a non-governmental organisation dedicated to the welfare of Bangladeshi refugees, spoke out against the growing insecurity faced by Hindus in the neighbouring country.

"The Bangladesh interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, has failed to protect the rights and security of the Hindu minorities," Majumdar said while addressing a press conference here.

Also Read | Saroj Rai Neutralized in Encounter: Wanted Gangster Shot Dead After Gunfight With Police in Gurugram.

He further emphasised the need for the Indian government to intervene diplomatically to ensure that the minority community is safeguarded from further persecution.

The latest wave of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh has raised concerns both within the country and internationally.

Reports from various human rights organisations suggest that attacks on Hindu temples, homes, and businesses have become more frequent. Many incidents involve the destruction of religious sites and violent confrontations with members of the Hindu community.

Historically, Hindus comprised about 22 per cent of Bangladesh's population during the 1971 Liberation War. However, in recent decades, Hindu population has significantly declined, now constituting only around 8 per cent of the total population. This decrease is largely attributed to a combination of socio-political marginalisation, emigration, and recurring incidents of violence against the community.

Majumdar noted that although Bangladesh's constitution promises equal rights for all citizens, the Hindu community has faced increasing marginalisation, and the government's failure to protect them is now a matter of international concern.

"The situation has become dire for Hindus in Bangladesh. There is a widespread fear among the community that their security is no longer guaranteed. The current government under Yunus has shown little interest in addressing these concerns," Majumdar remarked.

"This has led to widespread disillusionment and a feeling of being unwelcome in their own homeland," he said.

Majumdar urged the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to raise the issue in bilateral talks with Dhaka and demand concrete actions to stop the violence.

"India must stand up for the rights of its Hindu brothers and sisters across the border. It is time the Indian government exerts pressure on Bangladesh to fulfill its duty to protect the lives and property of Hindus. The current situation will trigger a wave of exodus of Hindus from Bangladesh to India," Majumdar added.

The turmoil began after the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5 following a student movement, a moment that triggered widespread protests and chaos, has led to more than 2,000 incidents of attacks on Hindu minorities in the country.

India on Friday said the interim government in Bangladesh must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities as it expressed serious concern over the "surge" of extremist rhetoric and increasing incidents of violence in the neighbouring country.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has consistently and strongly raised with the Bangladeshi government the threats and "targeted attacks" on Hindus and other minorities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)