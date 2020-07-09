Mumbai, Jul 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday appealed NGOs to help the government machinery combat the coronavirus pandemic, especially in slums in Mumbai.

Thackeray was speaking at a video conference with civic officials and representatives of Non-Government Organisations about handling the pandemic as well as seasonal monsoon-related ailments in slums.

"NGOs can adopt localities and act as a bridge between people and the administration," he said.

"Strong coordination and united efforts of people, NGOs and the government can turn the tide against the virus," the chief minister said.

"The administration is working on "chase the virus", he said, referring to test-and-trace campaign in the city.

"NGOs can take over in areas that have not been covered yet. Residents of each locality can be tested for which NGOs should be provided with necessary kits," he said.

"I have already given directions to set up Coronavirus Vigilance Committees at the village level. NGOs in Mumbai should work to spread awareness about monsoon-related ailments, importance of hygiene and social distancing protocol among people," he said.

The pandemic was brought under control in Dharavi thanks to several measures including disinfection and sanitisation of public toiletssix times a day, Thackeray said.

NGOs can also help with anti-mosquito spraying, he said.

Speaking at the meeting, Mumbai municipal commissioner I S Chahal informed that 838 groups of NGO workers are active in Mumbai in the battle against the virus.

