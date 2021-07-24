New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Chief Secretary, Government of NCT Delhi, Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Land & Development Office, Government of India, DG, CPWD, and Delhi Commissioner of Police to take appropriate action in a co-ordinated way to ensure basic human rights of the civilians at INA Market, Delhi within six months and submit the final action taken report for further consideration of the Commission.

Acting on the petition and submissions filed by noted human rights activist and the Supreme Court lawyer, Radhakanta Tripathy, the NHRC passed a series of directives after investigating the case twice.

The NHRC in its order also stated, "The Commission also wish to bring on record that the complainant, Radhakant Tripathy, who is a well-recognized human rights defender and has been taking up multiple issues concerning violation of human rights with the Commission from time to time. His research work and efforts in awakening, spreading as well as promoting human rights in the public at large has been duly appreciated by the Commission, has brought on record that he has been getting threatening calls from miscreants involved in the matter to the extent that now-a-days murders are being done against payment of Rs 500 and has sought for intervention of the Commission for his security and safety."

The NHRC directed the Commissioner of Police, Delhi to ensure the safety and security of the complainant in the instant matter with submission of action taken report within four weeks.

Tripathy, a champion of human rights, who remains an unsung hero as of now, in his petition before the NHRC, stated despite the Swachcha Bharat Mission Scheme and the existence of several apex Offices of India like the NHRC, CVC, NCDRC, Ministry of AYUSH, DDA, etc. in the nearby location of General Pool Office (GPO) Complex, INA Market, the environment and human rights aspects have not been taken care by the concerned authorities.

The NHRC took note of the situation around the (INA) Market, Mohan Singh Market, erstwhile Super Bazar and the passage from INA Metro Station to especially the right of passage to pedestrians, the security risk to the women and others, the nuisance created by the liquor shop and serving of liquor openly in the area, non-existence of basic amenities, etc. in the area, Tripathy said.

Over six years pendency of the issues in the NHRC and issuance of notices, directions, summons, the Commission expressed its displeasure on non-responsive behaviour of the authorities concerned with regard to steps taken for sewage, drainage, cleaning, toilets, public convenience, illegal encroachments, junk dealers, illegal parking, public nuisance caused by open consumption of liquor, illegal parking and rehabilitation of jhuggi clusters, inadequate lighting in front of teh Bazari lane, condition of sanitization, check on electricity theft by junk dealers, garbage, open butchery and sale of open meat unabated sale of contaminated and unhygienic food, etc.

"From the perusal of these reports/communications, it is evident that authorities are passing onus to one another for taking the requisite action in the matter whereas ground reality is that situation in and around INA complex has not been improved till date," Tripathy said.

Earlier the adamant attitude of the State Authorities compelled the NHRC to request the Lieutenant Governor, Delhi, to intimate the steps are taken to sensitize the Officers of DDA for refusing the summons of the Commission on flimsy ground, he said.

The practice of shifting the onus to other authorities for taking an action has down the line deteriorated the conditions, in and around the site in issue, with no hope of coming to any solution even in days to come, the NHRC observed.

Pertinent to mention here at least thirty-two officials from Delhi Government have appeared personally during the pendency of the case.

The NHRC observed that these cases are pending for want of requisite action from the authorities concerned since 2014. The Commission makes it clear that if the ground situation in an area concerned does not improve within the stipulated period, the Commission will reopen the case for necessary action against the authorities liable for adopting delaying tactics which may include recommendation of initiation of disciplinary proceedings against the responsible official. (ANI)

