New Delhi, May 25: The National Human Rights Commission on Thursday issued notices to the Odisha Chief Secretary, Director of Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer, and Commissioner of Cuttack Municipal Corporation over the reported increasing stray dog biting incidents inside the AHPGIC, Cuttack, the commission officials said.

Taking suo motu cognisance of a media report that stray dogs are moving freely inside AHPGIC and biting patients, the Rights body called for a detailed report within six weeks. Stray Dog Menace in Odisha: Chased by Street Dogs, Woman Rams Scooty Into Car in Berhampur, CCTV Video of Horrifying Accident Goes Viral.

The NHRC also said the reports should include the steps taken/proposed to be taken by them to deal with the stray dogs' menace inside the AHPGIC and to ensure the safety of the patients as well as their attendants, inside the hospital premises. The Commission further said that it has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to a violation of the human rights of the patients. Stray Dog Menace in Delhi: Minor Siblings Killed by Dogs in Two Separate Attacks in Vasant Kunj.

"Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Government of Odisha, the Director, Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC), Cuttack, and the Commissioner, Cuttack Municipal Corporation calling for a detailed report in the matter, within 6 weeks. The reports should include the steps taken/proposed to be taken by them to deal with the stray dogs' menace inside the AHPGIC Hospital and to ensure the safety of the patients as well as their attendants, inside the hospital premises," it said in the statement.

The Commission also said that the hospital management has not been following the Charter of Patients' Rights issued by the NHRC, which is not acceptable in a rule-based society.

"This provides for their right to safety and quality care according to standards that include a proper environment within the hospital premises having requisite cleanliness, infection control measures, and safe drinking water as per BIS/FSSAI standards and sanitation facilities. Patients have a right to be attended to, treated, and cared for with due skill in a professional manner in complete consonance with the principles of medical ethics," it added.

The Commission also said that according to the media report, carried on 22nd May, 2023, the 281-bed premier government cancer hospital witnesses a footfall of 700 to 1,000 patients daily. The dogs bite the patients and their attendants and snatch food from them.

"Also, the dogs can be seen roaming freely in the hospital wards. The media report specially cited the cases of two cancer patients, who suffered dog bites on the hospital premises and as a result, their time-bound treatment for cancer was delayed," NHEC said.

