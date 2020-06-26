New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) The NHRC on Friday sent notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and the state's police chief in connection with the reported murder of a journalist over his purported coverage of the sand mafia, a senior official said.

According to reports, the journalist worked for Kanpur-based newspaper Kampu Mail, he said.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of media reports on the murder, and issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, the official said.

The journalist was murdered allegedly over his report on the "sand mafia", he said.

