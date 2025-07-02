New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India, has taken suo moto cognisance of an incident reported from Odisha's Ganjam district, where two men belonging to the Scheduled Caste community were allegedly assaulted and humiliated by individuals from another community.

The alleged attack occurred on June 26, 2025, based on suspicions that the victims were illegally transporting cattle.

NHRC stated that according to media accounts, the two men were not only brutally beaten but were also forcibly fed grass and made to drink drain water. Their mobile phones were reportedly snatched, and their heads were forcibly shaved. The alleged assault has drawn strong condemnation, given the apparent caste-based nature of the humiliation.

Taking serious note of the incident, the NHRC has observed that if these allegations are substantiated, they amount to grave violations of human rights.

In response, the Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Odisha, seeking a comprehensive report on the matter within two weeks.

The Commission has asked the state authorities to detail the action taken against the accused, the status of any criminal proceedings initiated, and whether any assistance or compensation has been extended to the victims.

The NHRC stated that the protection of marginalised communities against caste-based discrimination and violence is a constitutional imperative. The Commission reiterated the importance of prompt and impartial investigations in such cases to ensure justice and restore public faith in the rule of law.

Recently, Two Dalit men were reportedly tied up, beaten, half-shorn, and forced to eat grass and drink drain water by a group that accused them of cattle smuggling in Ganjam district. The incident occurred in daylight while they were transporting cattle bought for a wedding.

The attackers allegedly demanded money, humiliated the victims publicly, and delayed their release. A police complaint was filed later that night. The incident sparked local protests over rising caste-based violence and lawlessness. (ANI)

