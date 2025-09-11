New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) on Thursday signed an agreement with Larsen and Toubro (L&T) for the design, supply, construction, testing and commissioning of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed train project.

NHSRCL shared a post on their official 'X' handle and informed about the development.

"National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has signed an agreement with Larsen & Toubro for the design, supply, construction, testing and commissioning of track works for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project in Maharashtra," the 'X' post read.

According to the post, the deal includes track works for four stations and a rolling stock depot at Thane, which is a key milestone in India's first bullet train project.

"Covering a 157 km alignment from Mumbai to Zaroli village, the package also includes track works for four stations and a rolling stock depot at Thane, marking a key milestone in India's first bullet train project," the post further read.

Meanwhile, on September 7, the NHSRCL successfully launched the first full span Pre-Stressed Concrete (PSC) Box Girder of 40 meters length through the full span launching gantry (FSLG) in the Maharashtra section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor, at Sakhare Village, Dahanu (Maharashtra) this week.

The Maharashtra section of the Bullet Train corridor is 156 km long which includes 135 km of elevated alignment from Shilphata till Zaroli village (MH-GJ border), 103 km of this elevated section commonly known as viaduct is planned to be constructed through 2,575 Full span girders (40 meters long weighting approx. 970 metric tonnes).

Other structures include 17 km of segmental girders, 2.3 km of steel bridges, 3 stations, 7 mountain tunnels (approximately 6 km), and special earth structures.

According to a statement from the NHSRCL, a total of 13 casting yards are planned along the alignment between Shilphata and the Gujarat-Maharashtra border, out of which 5 are currently operational.

"This proven technology has been in use for the Bullet Train project since April 2021, contributing to the total 319 km completed viaduct in Gujarat," the statement added.Each 40-meter-long PSC Box Girder weighs around 970 metric tonnes, making it the heaviest in India's construction industry. As of September 5, the bullet train project in Maharashtra is progressing well. Work on all three elevated stations -- Thane, Virar, and Boisar is progressing rapidly. The first slab for the Virar and Boisar stations has been cast. Pier foundations and pier work are progressing at multiple locations along the alignment. Approx 48 km piers have been cast so far.

Viaduct construction through full span box girder launching has commenced from Dahanu area in Palghar district.

Work on the excavation of 7 mountain tunnels is in progress in Palghar district. A cumulative 2.1 km out ofa 6 km tunnel heading has been achieved so far.

Construction work has started on Vaitarna, Ulhas and Jagani river bridges. A 21 km long India's first underground/undersea tunnel is under construction between Mumbai Bullet Train underground station at Bandra-Kurla Complex and Shilphata in the state of Maharashtra.

Out of 21 km of tunnelling works, 16 km is through Tunnel Boring Machines and remaining 5 km is through NATM. This also includes 7 km of undersea tunnel at Thane creek.

Approximately 4.65 km tunnel heading has been achieved cumulatively from Shilphata and two concurrent faces from ADIT portal through the New Austrian Tunnelling method (NATM). (ANI)

