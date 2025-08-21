New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one more accused in connection with the 2019 Tamil Nadu Ramalingam murder case linked with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) terror outfit, the agency said on Thursday.

The accused was arrested on Wednesday during the searches NIA carried out at nine locations across Tamil Nadu.

The NIA teams lauched the search operation at these nine locations in two districts of Tamil Nadu--Dindugal and Tenkasi-- to trace absconding Proclaimed Offenders (POs) in the case, relating to the brutal killing of Ramalingam, aimed at spreading fear and communal hatred among the people.

During the searches, NIA said, it arrested Imthathullah, Proprietor of Ambur Biryani Hotels, Kodaikanal, for knowingly and voluntarily harbouring absconding POs in his hotel outlets from 2021 onwards. Incriminating documents and digital devices were also seized during the searches conducted in Dindugal and Tenkasi districts.

"Of the three POs harboured by Imthathullah, two, identified as Abdul Majeed and Shahul Hameed, were arrested by NIA on 25th January, 2025, and one other PO, Mohammed Ali Jinna, is still absconding," said the anti-terror agency.

NIA, which took over the investigation from the Tamil Nadu Police in March 2019, had chargesheeted a total of 18 accused before its special court in August 2019. Of these, a total of six were absconders.

In 2021, NIA arrested one of the six absconders, identified as Rahman Sadiq. In November 2024, the agency successfully traced Abdul Majeed and Shahul to Poombarai area in Kodaikanal, Dindigul District, and arrested one harbourer, Mohammed Ali Jinnah - who was named as the 19th accused in the case.

NIA has announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh each for information about Mohammed Ali Jinna and two other absconding POs - Burhanudeen and Nafeel Hasan, all belonging to Thanjavur District and formerly office bearers of PFI. (ANI)

