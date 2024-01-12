New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday charge-sheeted eight persons, including a life convict and two absconders, in a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Prison radicalization and 'fidayeen' (suicide) attack conspiracy case.

"Among the charge-sheeted accused, T. Naseer of Kannur, Kerala, is serving a life sentence in Central Prison, Bengaluru, since 2013, while Junaid Ahmed alias JD and Salman Khan are suspected to have fled abroad," a release from NIA said.

The others have been identified as Syed Suhail Khan alias Suhail, Mohammed Umar alias Umar, Zahid Tabrez alias Zahid, Syed Mudassir Pasha and Mohammed Faisal Rabbani alias Sadath.

"All eight accused persons have been charge-sheeted under various sections of Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosives Substances Act and Arms Act," the release added.

The case was originally registered by the Bengaluru City Police on July 18 2023, following seizure of arms, ammunition, hand-grenades and walkie-talkies from the possession of seven of the accused persons. The recovery was made while the seven men were gathered in the house of one of the accused.

"Investigations into the case, which was taken over by NIA in October 2023, revealed that T Naseer, who was involved in several blast cases, had come in contact with the other accused while they were all lodged in Bengaluru Prison during 2017. While Salam was in Prison then in a POCSO case, the others were involved in a murder case," the release stated.

The release from NIA further said that Naseer had managed to get them all shifted to his barracks after a careful assessment of their potential with a view to radicalize and recruit them into the LeT. He first managed to radicalize and recruit Junaid and Salman to further the activities of the LeT; thereafter, he conspired with Junaid to radicalize and recruit the other accused.

"Junaid, following his release from prison, was believed to have fled abroad after committing some more offences. As per NIA investigations, he began sending funds to his co-accused from abroad to promote LeT activities within and outside the prison. He also conspired with Salman to deliver arms, ammunition, hand grenades and walkie talkies to the others, as part of a plot to carry out a 'fidayeen' attack and help Naseer escape from Police custody enrooted to court," the release added.

"Junaid also instructed his co-accused to steal used Police caps for the attack and to commit arson on government buses as a practice run. The plot was foiled with the seizure of the arms etc., in July last year," it added.

Further, investigations in the case (RC-28/2023/NIA/DLI) are continuing in accordance with the provisions of section 173(8) of Code of Criminal Procedures (CrPC). (ANI)

