New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday carried out searches at multiple locations in Mumbai and Bengaluru against some suspects having links with global terror outfit ISIS and Al-Qaeda, sources said.

The raids are learnt to have links with the case related to the conspiracy hatched by the accused to spread terror activities of the Islamic State (IS), a banned terrorist organisation, and to endanger the unity, security and sovereignty of the country.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Events To Commemorate Birth Anniversary of Arya Samaj Founder Dayanand Saraswati.

During the searches, digital devices and incriminating documents were seized from the houses of the suspects, said sources, adding that some of the suspects have been picked for questioning.

Last month, the NIA also carried out searches at six locations across Karnataka and arrested two persons in connection with the Shivamogga Islamic State conspiracy case. The searches were conducted at Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Davangere and Bengaluru.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Says 'Ideals of Antyodaya, Integral Humanism Being Achieved Under Leadership of PM Narendra Modi’ (Watch Video).

The arrested persons were identified as Reshaan Thajuddin Sheikh from Varamballi in Brahmavar, Udupi and Huzair Farhan Baig from Shivamogga in Karnataka.

The investigations in the case revealed that the one Maaz Muneer radicalised his close associate and collegemate Reshaan Thajuddin and both the accused persons had received funds from their ISIS handler through crypto-wallets.

As a part of their larger violent and disruptionist designs, they also indulged in arson and targeting of vehicles and other establishments, such as liquor shops, godowns and power transformers, the probe agency had said earlier.

The case was initially registered on September 19, 2022, at Shivamogga Rural Police Station but was later re-registered by the NIA on November 15, 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)