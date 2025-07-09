New Delhi, July 9: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a supplementary charge sheet at Patiala House Court, New Delhi, against Tahawwur Rana in the 26/11 Mumbai terror case. Special NIA judge Chander jit Singh has put the supplementary charge sheet for consideration on August 13. Meanwhile, the court extended Rana's judicial custody till August 13. The court is to hear Rana's application for regular telephonic conversation with his family on July 15.

Rana was produced before the special judge through video conferencing after the expiry of his Judicial custody. He was extradited from the United States in April of this year. Rana's counsel, Piyush Sachdev, told ANI that the supplementary charge sheet contains procedural documents like an arrest memo, seizure memo and other documents. The NIA filed the main charge sheet in December 2011. What Has Tahawwur Rana Confessed About His and Pakistan Army’s Role in 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks?.

On June 9, the Court granted Tahawwur Rana permission to make a single phone call to his family for the time being. The call will be strictly conducted in accordance with jail regulations and under the supervision of a senior official from the Tihar jail authorities. Due to security concerns, he was presented virtually on the last date of the hearing. Recently, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) collected voice and handwriting samples from Rana. 26/11 Conspiracy Case: Delhi Court Issues Notice on Tahawwur Rana's Plea for Family Communication.

The NIA had previously informed the court that Rana was confronted with substantial evidence related to the 26/11 attacks. The agency argued for further custody, citing his evasive behaviour during questioning and lack of cooperation. Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan and Special Public Prosecutor Narender Mann represented the NIA in the proceedings, while Advocate Piyush Sachdeva defended Rana. The 26/11 attacks, orchestrated by Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed over 170 lives and left hundreds injured.

