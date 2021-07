Anantnag, July 11: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday raided various locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district in connection with a terror funding case.

This comes a day after eleven employees of the Jammu and Kashmir government were sacked for terror links. Among those dismissed were two sons of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen founder Syed Salahudin.

On Saturday, a Delhi Court ordered the framing of charges against four alleged Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists observing prima facie material against them for receiving funds from Pakistan to plot terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Court had ordered framing of charges under various charges dealing with criminal conspiracy, waging war against the country, and under provisions of UAPA. Special Judge Parveen Singh, in his order, observed that the terror outfit had formed a frontal organization Jammu Kashmir Affectees Relief Trust (JKART), which purpose was to fund terror activities. The trust and mainly to provide funds for the terrorists and their families.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)