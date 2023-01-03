NIA team reached Rajouri's Dhangri village where six civilians were killed in terrorist attack. (Photo/ANI)

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 3 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team on Tuesday morning reached Rajouri's Upper Dhangri village where six civilians were killed in the terror attack.

A large crowd gathered in Dhangri village on Tuesday morning to attend the last rites of the six civilians killed in the terror attack in Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Also Read | Aadhaar Address Update: UIDAI Introduces 'Head of Family' Feature, Residents Can Change Address Online With Consent of HoF.

Four civilians, including a father-son duo, were gunned down by terrorists who barged into their homes in Dhangri village on Sunday night.

Hours later an improvised explosive device (IED) went off around 9 am on Monday at the house of one of the victims. The blast killed two minors and injured 12.

Also Read | GSEB Class 10, 12 Time Table 2023: Gujarat Board Exam Dates Announced for SSC and HSC on gseb.org, Check Details Here.

Following both the attacks, on Monday evening, the Medical Superintendent of GMC Association, Rajouri said, "Six people are dead and 12 are under treatment in Rajouri in three Government Medical Colleges, Jammu."

These separate attacks are the third such incidents of civilian killings in the Rajouri district in the past two weeks after two people were killed outside an Army camp on December 16. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)