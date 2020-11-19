Ahmedabad, Nov 20 (PTI) A night curfew will be imposed in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat from Friday to control the spread of coronavirus, a top government official said on Thursday.

The curfew will be in force between 9 pm and 6 am from November 20 (Friday) and remain in operation till further orders, he said.

The announcement was made by Additional Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar Gupta, who has been appointed as the Officer on Special Duty by the Gujarat Government to oversee Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's coronavirus-related operations.

He said beds for coronavirus patients are fast filling up in private hospitals with just around 400 of them remaining vacant in the city, which has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases in the last few days.

Around 2,600 beds are vacant in government-run hospitals in the city, he added.

