Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 (ANI): Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, night restrictions have been imposed from March 11 to April 4, with a complete lockdown on weekends in the Aurangabad district.

The district administration in Aurangabad informed that there will be restrictions on the movement of people between 9 pm to 6 am on weekdays and throughout the day on weekends.

During this period schools, colleges and wedding halls will remain closed. Hotels will close by 9 pm and food delivery will be available till 11 pm.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra continued to report the highest daily new cases with 10,187 fresh infections, the Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

According to the ministry, Maharashtra reported 47 COVID-19 deaths, the highest in the country in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

