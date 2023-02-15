New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): Delhi's Dwarka Court on Wednesday granted five days' remand of Sahil Gehlot to the Crime Branch of police to interrogate him and to ascertain the route where he went after the commission of the alleged crime.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Archana Beniwal granted five days of police custody.

Delhi police sought five days of police custody of Sahil Gehlot. He was produced in Dwarka court on Wednesday. ACP Rajkumar led the team.

The investigation officer submitted before the court that the place of the alleged offence is to be ascertained. The route he adopted after the crime is also to be ascertained.

The court asked why five days of police custody is required.

The IO submitted that the accused be taken to places where he went with the deceased. He also submitted that some searches also to be done and recovery has to be made.

Sahil was arrested on Tuesday by the crime branch. He allegedly murdered Nikki, his live-in partner, on February 9.

It is alleged that he allegedly murdered her as she was pressurising him to marry her. It is also alleged that he married another girl after the alleged crime. (ANI)

