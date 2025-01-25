Palghar, Jan 25 (PTI) Nine Bangladeshis, including seven women, were arrested in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly illegally staying in India, an official said on Saturday.

Virar Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-III) Jayant Bajbale said the illegal immigrants were arrested from the Gangdi Pada locality of Dhanivbaugh in Nalasopara on Friday.

The official said the Bangladeshis, aged between 27 and 45, were living without valid travel or identification documents.

Illegal immigrants from the neighbouring nations have been under the spotlight after a Bangladeshi was arrested for allegedly stabbing Saif Ali Khan during a burglary attempt at the Bollywood actor's Mumbai home a few days ago.

The arrested persons, including seven women, told police that they entered India through the Hakimpur village in the 24 Parganas district of West Bengal before taking a train to Mumbai and eventually settling in Palghar, he said.

They were using a mobile app to stay in touch with their kin in Bangladesh, the official said, adding that the Pelhar police have booked the individuals under the Foreign Nationals Act, Indian Passports Act, and the Passport (Entry into India) Act.

