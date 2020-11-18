Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], November 18 (ANI): Nine people died and 17 others sustained injuries in a collision between two trucks at the Waghodia Crossing Highway in Vadodara on Wednesday morning, police said.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

Also Read | Gujarat Road Accident: 9 Dead, 17 Injured in a Collision Between 2 Trucks at Waghodia Crossing Highway in Vadodara.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)