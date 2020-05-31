India News | Nine New COVID-19 Cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar; Total 414

Noida (UP), May 31 (PTI) Nine more people, including five linked to a media house, tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday, taking the total in the district to 414, officials said.

Also, one patient was discharged after being cured, leaving 113 active cases, they said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, has so far recorded seven deaths due to the deadly virus. All the deceased are men aged 58, 60, 62, 62, 65, 71 and 90, according to district officials.

"On Sunday, nine people have been found positive for COVID-19 and total positive cases till date stand at 414. One patient was discharged and a total 294 patients have recovered so far. There are 113 active cases now," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

Among the new patients are four men aged 22, 27, 28 and 45 and a woman aged 28 -- all of them relatives of a person who works at Zee Media in Noida's Sector 16 and had already tested positive for COVID-19, the official said.

Others include a 23-year-old man from Sector 63, a 26-year-old man from Sector 36, both in Noida, and a 55-year-old man from Village Chichli and a 27-year-old woman from Gaur City, both in Greater Noida, he added.

A 46-year-old man was discharged on Sunday after being cured, he said. He was admitted to Sharda Hospital, the official added.

The recovery rate of patients in the district now stands at 70.53 per cent, according to official statistics. PTI KIS \

