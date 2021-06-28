Port Blair, Jun 28 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported nine new cases of COVID-19, pushing the tally in the union territory to 7,455, a health official said on Monday.

Of the nine new cases, two were detected during contact tracing and seven were airport arrivals, he said.

Passengers arriving by flight have to undergo a mandatory RT-PCR test before they are allowed entry into the islands, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 127 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The archipelago now has 62 active COVID-19 cases, of which 58 are in South Andaman district, three in Nicobar and one in North and Middle Andaman district, the official said.

One more person was cured of the disease, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 7,266.

The administration has tested over 4,07,488 samples for COVID-19 so far.

A total of 1,62,268 people have been inoculated in the union territory so far, of which 1,43,940 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 18,328 have received both doses of the vaccine, he added. The total population of the union territory is 4 lakh people.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)