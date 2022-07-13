Bengaluru, Jul 13 (PTI) Karnataka is planning to develop nine water aerodromes in the State, Karnataka minister V Somanna said on Wednesday.

Also Read | IndiGo, Go First Aircraft Maintenance Technicians on Sick Leave To Protest Low Salaries.

“With an objective to set ground and take-off on aviation-led growth, boost the economy and tourism with better connectivity, we are planning to develop the nine water aerodromes,” Somanna, who holds the Infrastructure Development portfolio, said.

Somanna was speaking at the inaugural of the State-level consultative workshop to formulate a comprehensive Civil Aviation Policy for Karnataka, his office said in a statement.

Also Read | ITR Filing for FY 2021-22 (AY 2022-23): Know Last Date to File Income Tax Return for Individuals, HUF, Firms And Penalty If You Miss Deadline.

“Potential locations for the development of water aerodromes have been identified at Kali river, Byndur, Malpe, Mangaluru, Tungabhadra, Krishna Raj Sagar dam, Linganamakki, Alamatti, and Hidkal reservoirs,” the Minister told the gathering.

The consultative workshop was organised by Infrastructure Development, Ports and Inland Water Transport Department, Karnataka State Industrial Development Corporation Limited and Ministry of Civil Aviation.

“A robust policy will provide a boost to the economy of the State and various sectors - industries, horticulture and export of agricultural products, tourism, emergency medical services, and educational and technological development,” Somanna said. The Minister told the gathering that the developmental works of airports in Shivamogga, Vijayapura, and Hassan districts were on and was expected to be completed and become operational soon. Measures were being taken to get around 240 acres of land and hand it over to the Airports Authority of India for a runway extension and airport upgradation of Mysuru Airport, Somanna said. Apart from this, airports have been developed in Kalaburagi and Bidar districts earlier and more routes being explored for viability, he added. The Minister further said the government was checking the feasibility and working on a detailed project report for setting up heliports at Madikeri, Chikkamagaluru, and Hampi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)